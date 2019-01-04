Dame Vera Lynn delighted to be among 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex

Dame Vera Lynn has spoken of her joy after being recognised as as one of the top 100 inspirational and remarkable people in Sussex.

The forces’ sweetheart, who lives in Ditchling, turned 101 on March 20, last year.

She said: “I was delighted to hear this news and also send my warmest congratulations to those on the list. It’s clear there are numerous people performing outstanding work in the community, who all deserve thanks.

“This recognition is particularly beneficial for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which is so close to my heart and continues to do invaluable work in Sussex.

“I take this opportunity to wish all your readers a happy, healthy and successful New Year.”

Dame Vera Lynn boosted the nation’s morale during the darkest days of World War Two. She provided hope and reassurance for Allied troops and families.

She has also been honoured countless times in her lifetime for her services to entertainment and charity.

Her latest album Vera Lynn 100 was released in March 2016. The album was in celebration of her 100th birthday and awarded her the title of best-selling female artist of 2017.

