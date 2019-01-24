Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity receive private show from Britain’s Got Talent Finalists

A Cuckfield children’s charity welcomed a Britain’s Got Talented finalist group who performed to families it supports.

The families, who are looked after by the Dame Vera Lynn’s Children Charity, received its own private show from the D-Day Darlings last Wednesday.

The group were allowed to observe some of the sessions the charity runs for the parents and children who benefit from its service.

The group then gave a ‘wonderful’ performance, singing one of Dame Vera’s most well-known song, ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’.

The group said they were ‘delighted’ to have Virginia Lewis Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter and Vice-President of the charity, to be there to hear them sing.

The D-Day Darlings are said to be one of the UK’s premier Wartime acts and have been performing all over the country since appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

The group has also agreed to become ambassadors for the charity.

Pilar Cloud, executive manager for the charity, said: “We look forward to working together with the D-Day Darlings to help raise awareness of our charity and are extremely grateful for their support.

“We would like to thank them for making the time to come and visit us and were honoured to have them perform for us.”

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity supports children under the age of five living with Cerebral Palsy and other motor learning impairments.

Parents and children can attend weekly Conductive Education Early Intervention sessions at the charity’s centre in Cuckfield.

These sessions are put in place to help the children improve a child’s physical, social and emotional skills.

They also offer additional support services including: music therapy, swimming, sensory sessions and an outreach support service.

Children also have access to assisting technology, such as white boards, tablets and ‘magic carpet.’

The charity also has a dedicated sensory room with bubble tubes, fibre optics and soft furniture which parents are welcome to use.

For more information visit: www.dvlcc.org.uk