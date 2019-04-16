Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity seeks walkers for fundraising event

A Cuckfield children’s charity is looking for people to join their walking event.

Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity is hosting a fundraising challenge, WALK TOGETHER on September 14.

The circular route starts and finishes at Bedes School in Eastbourne, giving the participants a chance to take in the beautiful scenery of the South Downs.

There will be two distances to choose from, 35km or 15km. The registration fee for the event is £40 per adult and £11 for child. Minimum sponsorship to enter is £100. Refreshments and snacks along the route.

This is a great opportunity for individuals, families and friends to undertake a challenge together and make a difference, and also take part in a fantastic team-building event for companies to help a very worthy cause.

Richard Taylor-Johnson’s son Joshua is a frequent user of the charity’s facilities and attended last years event.

He said: “All throughout the walk I kept reminding myself about the charity, Josh and all the other kids who probably won’t be able to walk anywhere un-aided.”

Richard explained how he figured seven hours out of his day walking is nothing in comparison to the daily efforts the children put in to improving their mobility.

Walk Together is organised in partnership with outdoor adventure company Pied-A-Terre Adventures.

To sign up to be apart of this fundraising challenge, visit: www.dvlcc.org.uk/events/dvlcc-annual-walk