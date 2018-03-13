Deal to boost mobile signals is ‘step in the right direction’ says MP Soames

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames has welcomed news that the Government has signed a deal to boost mobile signal in rural areas.

The Government has signed an accord with the National Church Institutions to encourage the Church of England to use its buildings and other property to improve broadband, mobile and WiFi connectivity for local communities, the MP told the Middy.

He said: “Mid Sussex certainly has more than its share of poor digital connectivity, particularly in the villages. This is unacceptable in the increasingly digital age that we live in.

“I have long campaigned for increased connectivity and I am very much in favour of this idea, which is an innovative use of existing community infrastructure to improve how we can access our phone and internet networks.

“There is more to do but this is another encouraging step in the right direction.”