‘Delight’ as Hollywood Bowl may join Burgess Hill town centre development

NewRiver is in ‘advanced discussions’ with Hollywood Bowl about accommodating a 16-lane bowling alley as part of the Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment.

Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill District Council, confirmed today that plans were being ‘drawn up’ to accommodate the bowling alley.

She added that the town would be ‘delighted’ to hear the news.

NewRiver accrued the lease at The Martlets in 2012, and received planning approval in March 2016, for an ‘exciting regeneration project’ to create a lively and vibrant town centre development by 2020.

As part of the regeneration project, Lidl has already started its relocation in the town to the former gas holder site in Leylands Road and its new store is set to open this summer.

The redevelopment is set to bring 465,000 sq ft of new shopping and dining facilities featuring popular brands and restaurants – which are yet to be confirmed.

The plans are also set to see a ten-screen multiplex Cineworld cinema, 142 new homes, a 63 bed Travelodge hotel, 174 additional car parking spaces, improved public realm and a new purpose-built library.

The scheme is also set to create new job opportunities for the community.

A spokesman for NewRiver said: “NewRiver can confirm that advanced discussions are taking place with Hollywood Bowl, the UK’s best ten pin bowling alley experience, to bring an exciting 16-lane bowling alley to Burgess Hill.

“Forming part of the new town centre development, we are continuing to work with the operator on a number of elements of the new offer.

“This will allow NewRiver to deliver the vision that incorporates a blend of leisure attractions, community uses and facilities, alongside the town centre retail and restaurants.

“We look forward to sharing further information with the local community in due course.”

