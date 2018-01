Know Dementia opened its second Memory Moments Café in Haywards Heath yesterday in conjunction with St Richard’s Church.

Town mayor James Knight officially declared the the café open at the church in Sidney Road.

Following the success of the café at the Town Hall, this second café will be open at St Richard’s Church on the last Tuesday of the month and will welcome those with memory loss and their carers.

The next café will be on February 27, from 2.30-4.30pm.