Demolition of Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill set to begin

The demolition of Martlets Hall in Burgess Hill is set to begin on Monday, April 15, Mid Sussex District Council has confirmed.

The venue, which closed in July last year, is being demolished as part of a £65million project by developers NewRiver to regenerate the town centre.

Campaigners outside Martlets Hall in 2015. Picture: Jon Rigby

A spokesman for the district council said: “The demolition of Martlets Hall is set to start on Monday, April 15, as part of NewRiver REIT’s town centre regeneration project in Burgess Hill.

“The demolition will allow NewRiver REIT to progress its plans for a mix of new leisure attractions, community facilities, retail units and restaurants in the heart of Burgess Hill.

“The proposals include a ten-screen Cineworld cinema, a 63-bed Travelodge hotel and NewRiver recently announced that they are in advanced discussions with Hollywood Bowl.

“The district council has installed protective fencing around the Martlets building and demolition work will be carefully managed to keep any disruption to a minimum.

An artist's impression of the new venue to replace Martlets Hall

“Every precaution will be taken to reduce dust and debris while works are underway and the demolition is expected to take around ten weeks.

“The adjoining Burgess Hill library will remain open throughout the demolition work and NewRiver REIT is currently in discussions with West Sussex County Council regarding a suitable permanent home for the library.”

Campaigners fought to save the hall but called for a replacement venue when it became clear that it could not be saved.

However, an initial funding plan which would have seen a rise in council tax for Burgess Hill residents was rejected when it was put to a public vote.

Now a fresh plan is moving closer to fruition with alternative funding proposals in place and following months of work on the project.

Burgess Hill Town Council has approved proposals for a new £5.5million entertainment and events centre – a replacement for the hall.

