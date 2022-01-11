Dial 999 if you see this ‘vulnerable’ Horsham teenager
Residents are being urged to dial 999 if they see this ‘vulnerable’ missing teenager from Horsham.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:14 pm
Police said they are concerned for Evian, who has been reported missing.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The 14-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen leaving his home around 4pm on Tuesday, January 11.
“Evian is described as white, of slim build, with blond hair, and is possibly wearing a navy coat with a fur hood.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999.”
Anyone with information about where Evian could be is urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1029 of 11/01.