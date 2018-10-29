Disruption at Haywards Heath station this morning

A fault with the signalling system at Haywards Heath station is causing rail disruption this morning.

Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to ten minutes, Southern has said. Disruption is expected until 11am.

Platform alterations at the station is also expected, and customers are advised to should listen for announcements and check the customer information screens.

A spokesman for Southern said: “Services travelling through Haywards Heath may encounter some delays.

“A fault with the signalling system is affecting the line through platform 4 at Haywards Heath.

“This is likely to cause congestion and delays through the station in both directions.

“In this particular situation the fault has been confirmed as a Track Circuit Failure.

“This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.

“Any trains which use platform 2 will need to be ‘talked past’ two signals.

“This is when train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location. At this point the signaller will verbally authorise the driver to continue towards the next signal.

“Trains will avoid the use of this platform to prevent large delays to services, however as less platforms will be available for use, congestion can be expected.

“Network Rail technicians are on site investigating this fault, working to make repairs as soon as possible.”

Customers are advised to check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

