District Plan due to be debated tonight

The District Plan is due to be debated at a full council meeting tonight.

The plan was found to be sound by planning inspector Jonathan Bore on March 13.

The council must now consider whether it wishes to adopt the plan.

Mr Bore held a series of public examination hearings to look at the soundness of the plan, and over the last year had requested a number of changes.

The plan sets out housing and employment sites up to 2031, including a district-wide housing target of 876 homes a year to 2023/24 and then 1,076 homes per year for the rest of the period.