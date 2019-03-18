Ditchling Horticultural Society's spring show in pictures
Ditchling Horticultural Society held its annual spring bulb show on Saturday (March 16).
The event, at the village hall, included categories for flowers, plants, cookery, handicrafts and a children’s section.
Laura van Stiphout with her hyacinths. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907200)
Daffodils on display at the spring show. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907193)
Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907249)
Valerie Winter. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907209)
