Nancy Strafford at the spring bulb show on Saturday (March 16). Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907206)

Ditchling Horticultural Society's spring show in pictures

Ditchling Horticultural Society held its annual spring bulb show on Saturday (March 16).

The event, at the village hall, included categories for flowers, plants, cookery, handicrafts and a children’s section.

Laura van Stiphout with her hyacinths. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907200)
Daffodils on display at the spring show. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907193)
Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907249)
Valerie Winter. Photograph: Steve Robards (SR1907209)
