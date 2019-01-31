Ditchling man set to take on Sierra Leone Marathon for international charity

A Ditchling man is set to run the Sierra Leone Marathon to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Jim Wood, an accident and emergency nurse, is travelling to the African country to give a financial boost to its local charity Street Child.

In 2014, Jim volunteered in the country as one of the NHS healthcare professionals who helped to deal with the Ebola Virus outbreak.

Street Child is an international charity helping children who are homeless, many as a result of losing whole families due to the outbreak.

Jim said: “Just before my 50th I was asked by family what I had on my bucket list and this seemed to me to be more worthwhile.

“It’ll be a hard run in 30 degree heat and 90 per cent humidity, but I’ll be wearing my usual race shirt with the names of two of my patients who lost their battle against Ebola, my memories of their struggles always spur me on when things get tough.

“After the race I’ll be taking the opportunity to meet up with some of my Sierra Leonean colleagues, and to pay my respects at the graves of those who we lost in 2014.”

If you would like to help Jim to support the children of Sierra Leone visit:

https://sierraleonemarathon2019.everydayhero.com/uk/diary-of-an-ebola-nurse-continued