Ditchling Morris returned to National Morris Weekend in Evesham

Ditchling Morris returned for a second year to the Evesham National Morris Weekend initially with the sole aim of enjoying the dancing.

The weather was perfect for the Saturday tour from Evesham to the village of Harvington then on to Stratford Upon Avon with Magog Morris North West dancers and Kits Coty Cotswold dancers from Kent, shepherded and encouraged by Kate & Debbie, two great dancers from the host team Bell de’Vain.

The winnning team

The winning team would to be awarded the ‘prestigious Evesham Ansum stick’ at the close of the weekend.

The Ansum stick takes six years to grow, twined with honeysuckle round the shaft and topped with a deer antler which is decorated with the Evesham Ansum tower on one side and the Fleece Inn Bretforton on the reverse.

Ann Bacon, member of Ditchling Morris said: “Our Squire Becky, decided that we should to pull out the stops and try to win the Evesham Stick Competition 2018. So we made a plan to look good, dance really well, entertain, interact with and involve the audience.”

Ditchling Morris took home the winning stick jointly alongside Customs and Exiles.

Becky Squires

The presentation was given by the Mayor of Evesham at the closing ceremony, with a massed dance of all twenty teams.