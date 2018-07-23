Ditchling village in bloom as sun shines for show

Villagers displayed prized flowers, vegetables and fruit at the annual summer horticultural show with seven trophies up for grabs.

The show was organised by the Ditchling Horticultural Society in the village hall on Saturday July, 14.

Jane Traies, society secretary said: “It’s been the most challenging year I can remember.

“The spring show was in snow and the summer show was in the hottest summer we have ever had.

“It’s amazing anyone managed to grow anything, very impressive.”

Despite clashing with the ladies tennis final and the third and forth place playoff world cup football match, the event was well attended.

The Jeffrey Challenge Cup, was awarded to Annie Sandercock for the best rose in the show.