Donald Trump tie on offer in auction for Sussex hospice

A silk tie given as a gift by Donald Trump is one of the lots on offer in a charity auction.

The future US President gave it to journalist and television personality Piers Morgan on the show Celebrity Apprentice which he won in 2009.

Donation: Patron Piers Morgan

Now, as its newest patron, Mr Morgan has donated it to St Peter and St James Hospice in North Chailey for its forthcoming online auction.

Bidding starts at 10am tomorrow (Saturday, February 3) in the SWALK (Sealed With A Loving Kiss) event.

The tie has been dubbed ‘priceless’, but bidding starts at £50.

The hospice’s first online auction fund-raiser continues until 10pm on Sunday, February 11. Visit www.32auctions.com/SWALK

It features a host of celebrity items, show tickets, holidays and days out.

Among them are a pair of signed trainers donated by tennis star Andy Murray, a signed photograph and kiss in that trademark lippie from actress Joanna Lumley and X Factor judge Simon Cowell’s trademark Ray Bans.