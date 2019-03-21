Dowlands Community students make it to Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge final

A group of Hassocks students have been selected to compete in the UK finals of an engineering competition.

A team of ten Downlands Community School students have made it to the final of Tomorrow’s Engineers EEP Robotics Challenge.

Oliver Barton, Alex Binks, Henry Crowther, Felix Garmston-Newman, Adam Parvin, Ned Richardson, Nina Walford, Dylan Wallek, Tristan Warner and Leo Watts

As a winner in the South East heat, they went to head with teams from across the country at The Big Bang Fair on March 15.

Teacher Jim Matthews said: “We’ve learnt a lot about the engineering in robotics and particularly enjoyed seeing all our hard work pay off.”

The winning team of students built, programmed and controlled LEGO robots for a series of ‘aviation missions’.

Students also had to research, design and present their own solution to a contemporary engineering problem faced by STEM professionals in the aviation industry.

For more information on the challenge please visit www.tomorrowsengineers.org.uk/robotics