Downlands school fayre was a ‘day to remember’ for visitors

The sun shone over the Downlands Community School fayre, with a day full of flash mobs, bands performances and various other entertainment.

There was a joint force of the formidable Windmills Junior School choir and the Downlands choir.

Flash mobbers

The students had also organised their very own mini world cup for people to take part in - which Holland won.

The Burgess Hill Runners made an appearance for their annual fun run at the fayre which took place on Saturday, June 23.

Having earned a well-deserved rest, the runners along with the rest of the public were able to relax, listen to the music, and watch the dancing.

People were encouraged to nibble on a burger expertly cooked by the science department, sip on a beer and finish with a home made cake.

Windmills Junior School choir

The event was said to have been a tremendous community event.

Head teacher, Mark Wignall said: “What an amazing community event.

“I am always delighted to welcome so many members of the local community to the school and to see everyone enjoying the fayre and the sunshine is fabulous.

“We are so grateful to all the local companies that donated to the fayre and have helped make it possible.”

Year 8 student. Ben Wright said: “It was great fun

“The best thing was that it didn’t rain this year!”

Michelle Binks, coordinator of the fayre said: “(It was) a fantastic festival fayre, celebrating the outstanding talents of our students including dance, music, football and art.

“All made possible by the generous time, and donations, given from parents, staff and our local community.”