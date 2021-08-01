Drivers urged to avoid part of A23 due to two incidents
Drivers were earlier urged to avoid part of the A23 following two separate incidents.
Sussex Police said the emergency services were dealing with a van fire and car that had left the road – and the driver was trapped.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed crews from Burgess Hill and Henfield attended the van fire – northbound on the A23 between Muddleswood and Hickstead, at 10.18am.
It added that a car left the road and went into a hedgerow, between Pyecombe and Muddleswood, northbound.
“One person was trapped, but the casualty self-extricated under South East Coast Ambulance Service’s supervision,” said a spokesman.
“Two fire engines from Brighton attended at 10.39am.”