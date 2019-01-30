Drone footage shows picturesque snow scenes in Pyecombe

This drone footage taken by our photographer shows Pyecombe covered in a blanket of snow this morning.

Jack and Jill windmills can be seen in the eye-catching footage, looking north to Hassocks.

Picturesque snow scenes in Pyecombe this morning (January 30)

Residents across the county have woken up this morning to find roads, fields and some vehicles dusted in snow.

Most of the snow has now cleared and turned to ice however, more snow is predicted to fall later this week.

Read more here: Sussex snow: Weather update as county hit with light dusting

Have you got snow pictures or video to share? If so, email them to middy.news@jpress.co.uk

