Dubai run raises funds for school

A dedicated group of friends braved the warm conditions and ran the Dubai Marathon on on Friday raising over £10,000 for Woodlands Meed School and College in Burgess Hill.

Matt and Hannah Stuart from West Sussex, but now living in Dubai, decided to form ‘Team Bertie’ to raise funds for Woodlands Meed after visiting the school in 2017 whilst on a visit to the UK, after their son Bertie was diagnosed with autism.

Along with their friends Dave, Ollie, Emma and Sarah, Hannah and Matt completed the marathon in impressive times of three hours 37 minutes and four hours six minutes with Matt, Hannah, Emma and Sarah starting and finishing as a team, and pushing Bertie the last 6km or so in time of four hours 50 minutes.

‘Team Bertie’ were delighted to have completed the marathon and are now focusing on leg and feet recovery!

The support they received from their family and friends has been amazing and the money raised will make a real difference to Woodlands Meed.

Matt said: “We are really lucky to have really supportive family and lots of amazing friends to help make life as positive for us and Bertie as it can be.

“Not everyone is as blessed as we are, so raising awareness for autism and SPD is a small way we can help others facing similar challenges.”

Facilities like Woodlands Meed school have, and do, help hundreds of children and young people develop life skills and coping mechanisms to improve their lives and help families cope with the challenges that come with caring for children with special needs.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by impaired social interaction, impaired verbal and non-verbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behavior. It is not a disease, so there is no cure. It is for life. SPD is a neurological disorder meaning people affected cannot process senses is same way as most of us take for granted.

