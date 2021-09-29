East Grinstead 'protest' turns out to be Bollywood film crew

A concerned member of the public had called the police after spying what they thought was a group of protesters carrying a 'large sound system' last night.

Police arrived at the scene and carried out a search of the area only to find the cast and crew of a Bollywood movie in the making.

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said on social media: "A report from a member of the public of an alleged protest group with a large sound system, meeting up in East Grinstead yesterday evening at 6.30pm saw an area search carried out by some of the team.

Police stock image