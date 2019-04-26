Easter Treasure Hunt on the Bluebell Railway

Families from all over Sussex and beyond, enjoyed the Bluebell Railway Easter Treasure Hunt throughout the Easter weekend.

In Spring sunshine children and adults searched for clues in and around the four fantastic heritage railway stations and also took part in some fun traditional games and challenges. Next month Sheffield Park station hosts STEM Fair from May 25-27, promising fun science, technology, engineering and maths activities for children and young people.

The little 'uns were given an activity sheet to complete at the four stations

Hot work when it's 23 degrees on at Easter Sunday!

On a self-captioned and beautifully painted bench at Kingscote Station

A driver takes the 'token' at Sheffield Park Station - The signalling system used is designed to prevent more than one train being on the "single line" at a time. The train driver must have a token before entering the section of line,

