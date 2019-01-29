Ardingly College students scoop prestigious university places

Seven students from Ardingly College have been offered places at prestigious universities.
The students were offered places at Oxford and Cambridge for various different subjects.
Tom Cunningham from Balcombe, received a place for geography.
Simon Walton, Crawley Down, has been accepted for a place on a music degree.
He said: “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and am very grateful for all the support I received during the application process.”
Slaugham resident, Ella Spilling has been offered a place for an English degree.
She said: ““I’m very thankful for all the support I received in obtaining this offer and the great opportunity this now provides me with.”
Isabelle Worssam from East Grinstead, has been awarded a natural science degree place.
Athena Browning, offer was for a German degree.
Melissa Terzi, has been granted a place to study music.
One of the universities has extended a place for Luca Williams to study Philosophy and Theology.
Georgina Stafford, head of sixth form, expressed how pleased she is for the students and their future prospects.
She said: “This builds upon the academic success of Ardingly College and I am delighted for our students.
“They have worked very hard to gain these offers and we wish them all the best of luck with their exams.”