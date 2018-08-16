Arla farmer invites next generation of agriculture to his Haywards Heath farm

As A-Level results take place across the country today an Arla farmer in Haywards Heath is inviting youngsters interested in enrolling on agriculture courses to his farm.

Dan Burdett, is one of 2,500 farmers in the UK that owns a share of Arla farmer co-operative.

The business means both Arla and the co-operative farmers can work together to create a sustainable long-term future for the dairy industry.

Mr Burdett is passionate about what the farming industry has to offer and is encouraging students to get involved in agriculture.

He said: “Farming is a unique career choice, every day is different and the job is extremely rewarding.

“If any aspiring farmers in Mid Sussex would like a tour of my farm to help with their decision to enrol on an agricultural course, I’d be delighted to have a hand in expanding an industry I’m very passionate about.

“Having worked on a farm for over ten years after leaving the world of marketing in London, I’ve seen the industry change with the times, with new innovative technology and methods making agriculture an exciting field to be in.

“It’s a common misconception that you have to be born into a farming family – in fact anyone can get involved, regardless of their background.

“Studying a course in agriculture provides you with all of the skills you need, and as long as you are hard-working and passionate you will succeed.”

The milk produced by Mr Burdett’s cows is responsible for creating organic products which is then sold in supermarkets across the UK, with Arla farmers receiving 100 per cent of the profits made.

Job diversity, increased salaries and technological advancements, are just some of the reasons why students are choosing land-based courses, Mr Burdett said.

“The benefits of studying farming and agriculture are clearly already drawing in students, as farming becomes an increasingly popular choice amongst young adults,” he added.

For more information on a tour of Mr Burdett’s farm, contact Gareth Lundy on Gareth.lundy@onlybeattie.com

