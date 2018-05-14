Award-winning author visits Lindfield Primary Academy

Lindfield Primary Academy welcomed award-winning author of the Beetle Boy trilogy M.G. Leonard, as part of its National Book Week celebrations.

A spokesman for the school said: “Maya led an energetic assembly in which she filled the children’s imaginations with all things beetles.

Pupils taking part in creative writing workshops

“The children were awestruck by her passion and knowledge and enjoyed finding out about her journey.

“Year 4 became beetle experts and enjoyed creative writing workshops through which they planned stories based on their chosen beetle heroes.

“Most enjoyable was discovering the gruesome truths about beetle survival!

“Maya proved an inspiration to the staff too, delivering a presentation about the importance of immersing children in the natural world and harnessing stories in all their forms from dance, theatre, screen plays and books.

“Many thanks go to our PTA for funding such a fabulous day!”