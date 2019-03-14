Balcombe Primary School homes this years Bull Run Race

A Balcombe school will be the hosting this year’s Bull Run.

On Sunday, March 17, people will head to Balcombe Primary School for the town’s annual race.

Runners at the start line of last years Bull Race sMiEevXi8t2HEkEx7zR1

The course is a fairly tough 7.1km cross-country run which navigates fields, tracks, footpaths and lanes.

There are breath taking views and hills and the much sought after, in touch with nature feel.

Finishing on a steep hill with an enthusiastic crowd cheering you on, this is a great start to your running season.

This event is not just for the athletes, but for anyone that would like a go. People can walk, or jog and enjoying the beautiful countryside.

The school’s PTA team will be providing bacon sandwiches and hot drinks as well as cakes and cold drinks to refresh the runners and keep warm the supporters.

Funds raised throughout the event will go to the Balcombe Primary School PTA and St Catherine’s Hospice.

Entries can be made by visiting the school website www.balcombeschool.co.uk.

For more information visit Bull Run Facebook page.