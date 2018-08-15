Beauty school graduates in Burgess Hill celebrate outstanding results

A beauty training school has held an extra special graduation this year on their tenth anniversary.

The Sussex Beauty Training School in Burgess Hill hosted more than 100 guests including past and present staff, business owners, and alumni.

Representatives from Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club and Burgess Hill town council presented awards to the students.

Anita Hayman, owner of the beauty school said: “The health and beauty industry is my passion, I get out of bed in the morning and feel very blessed that I love what I do.

“I have always been passionate about sharing my knowledge and delivering a quality service, and providing opportunity for everyone by building a strong relationship with local businesses.

“All therapists have been offered employment at various salons and spas throughout Sussex, with two setting up their own businesses.” This years students successfully completed their studies in level three beauty therapy, and body massage with 90 per cent achieving honours grades. The Confederation of Beauty Therapists and Cosmetologists congratulated the Sussex beauty school on their ‘outstanding’ results this year.

Sharlene Goode Spa Manager at Ashdown Park Hotel applauded all of the graduates.

Ms Goode said: “The quality and standard of achievement is extremely high due to the one to one intensive training the school provide. “The students are extremely passionate about their new qualifications.”