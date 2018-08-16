Burgess Hill Girls pupils celebrate another year of outstanding A-level success

Pupils at Burgess Hill Girls were celebrating this morning after another excellent set of A-level results.

Maintaining an unbroken 100% pass rate, an impressive 55% of all grades were A*/A and well over half the girls gained A*-B grades in three or more subjects.

A-level success at Burgess Hill School for Girls

The girls’ diverse interests and aspirations together with expert, individually tailored university and futures preparation means the majority will take up places at their first or second choice universities.

Girls applied for 53 different university courses ranging from Aerospace Engineering to Criminology, French and Politics, Computer Science, Pharmacy, Hispanic Studies, Evolutionary Anthropology, Theatre, Primary Education, Occupational Therapy, Civil Engineering, Dentistry, Medicine and English Literature.

More than half the year group took at least one STEM subject and a high proportion of the cohort have won university places on STEM courses.

Head, Liz Laybourn said: “These superb results confirm the outstanding efforts and dedicated perseverance of the talented Upper Sixth of 2018. Burgess Hill Girls is uniquely placed to deliver a personal, bespoke and individualised Sixth Form experience which leads to the strongest university applications.

“The variety and richness of the experiences and opportunities on offer here and the lengths the teachers will go to ensure that every girl is challenged and supported to achieve her very best – academically and more widely – mean that they go out into the wider world as fulfilled, balanced, confident and independent young women of tomorrow.”