‘Call the Midwife’ star helps St Lawrence Primary pupils celebrate 150th anniversary

A Hurstpierpoint school marked its 150th anniversary with the help of Call the Midwife star Judy Parfitt.

St Lawrence C of E Primary School celebrated its 150th year on Friday by planting an oak tree at a ceremony which included the star.

St Lawrence C Of E Primary School is celebrating its 150th birthday with a tree planing by actor Judy Parfitt. Pic Steve Robards. SR1906417 SUS-190803-164511001

The event was organised by the Hurstpierpoint Society, in collaboration with West Sussex County Council.

Parfitt, the society’s patron, was able to take a break from filming the popular BBC television show to officially commemorate the anniversary and carry out the planting. She spent an exciting half hour talking to the children, answering a plethora of their questions.

She said: “It is a delight to continue to be involved in village matters especially here at the school which is so central to our vibrant community.”

Rev Will Kemp blessed the tree at the well-attended event, with local dignitaries out in force, with the school very much at the centre of the occasion.

St Lawrence C Of E Primary School is celebrating its 150th birthday with a tree planing. A prayer with Rev Will Kemp. Pic Steve Robards. SR1906391 SUS-190803-164438001

Cllr Colin Trumble, vice chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “I am sure, along with everybody in the village, that we wish our excellent St Lawrence School a very happy 150th birthday.

“It will be great to see once more a tree growing next to the school, replacing the horse chestnut that we lost.”