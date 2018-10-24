Community comes together for Downlands well-being garden

A party of community members came together to undertake ground works on the site of a new school well-being garden.

Parents, students and tradespeople arrived at Downlands Community School in full force on October 13, to lend a hand on the new projects.

The project has been designed as a community resource which will be used to build relationships and support good mental health.

During the summer, Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ awarded a grant of £4000 to help make the garden a reality.

They formed teams and embraced the challenge of learning new skills, building a pergola, installing gates, lifting turf, assembling stores and preparing wood for planters.

Students, adults and trades worked together exchanging skills and ideas against the backdrop of chat and laughter.

Karen van den Dolder, project leader, has been overwhelmed by the level of support for the project.

She said: “We know the benefits that green spaces can provide to support good mental health.

“Observing the way people have come together and work across the generations is a testament to what this project hopes to achieve.

“Different groups of students in the school are involved with design, planting and furniture construction so that all students have the opportunity to be involved in the creation and use of the new green space.”

Head teacher, Mr Wignall said: “We are thrilled that so many parents and local businesses are working with us on this brilliant venture.

“We are committed to working in partnership with our community and this project is an excellent example of school and community combining to deliver outstanding outcomes for young people.”

The school has announce that the garden will be formally opened in the spring.

Over the coming months the school will be looking to extend the use of the garden from the confines of the school students and staff to the local community and have been approached to open the garden for charity.

Downlands School would like to thank the following local businesses, who have kindly partnered with them by gifting goods and services to complete the project.

Beacon Fencing, Rushfields Plant Centre, Parkers Building Supplies, Maple Leaf Gardens, Morris Leslie Plant Hire, J Lee Trees, Mitch Millar Solar Solutions.