Cuckfield school closed to students due to ‘boiler breakdown’

Warden Park Secondary Academy has closed to Years 7 to 10 students today due to a ‘boiler breakdown’.

In a statement on its website, Dom Kenrick, headteacher at the school in Broad Street, says: “Immediate school closure for Years 7 to 10 due to boiler breakdown (Monday, January 28).

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View

“The academy will remain open for Year 11 students but will close with immediate effect for Years 7 to 10 inclusive.

“As per the academy closure arrangements, your child should make their own way home or await collection. Further updates will appear here soon.”

The school has been approached for a comment.

