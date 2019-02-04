Cuckfield school closes due to ‘gas leak’

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield has closed to all students today due to a ‘gas leak’.

On the school’s website, headteacher Mr Kenrick says: “We are closed today. On opening this morning we have a very strong smell of gas in a large area of the main building.

“We have shut down boilers and consequently, in addition to the gas smell, we have no hot water and no catering facilities. I am extremely sorry for the short notice.”

The school in Broad Street also closed last Monday (January 28), due to a ‘boiler breakdown’. Read more here: Cuckfield school closed to students due to ‘boiler breakdown’

Has the closure affected you? Get in touch via middy.news@jpress.co.uk

READ MORE: Car and motorbike involved in accident at Turners Hill

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View

Delays on M23 near Gatwick Airport due to broken down lorry