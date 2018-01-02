Don’t miss the deadline for primary school places

Parents with children who are due to start primary school in September are being reminded that the deadline for applications for school is Monday January 15.

If your child was born between September 1 2013 and August 31 2014, they will be eligible to start school this September.

If your child was born between September 1 2010 and August 31 2011 and attends an infant school, they must transfer to a junior school in the school year beginning September 2018.

Parents can get more information about the applications process by logging on to www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said the easiest way to apply was online.

Anyone unable to apply online can request a form by phoning 03330 142903.

The form should be returned to your local school or posted to the Admissions Team by recorded delivery so that it arrives before the application deadline.

It is recommended you keep a copy of this form.

Some tips to remember when applying are:

• You can apply for up to three different schools. You must rank the schools in order of preference. The first school should be the one you would most like your child to go to.

• You are advised to use all three preferences and enter your catchment school as one of your preferences (you can find out which catchment area you are in at www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions).

If you want your child to be considered for a place at their catchment school you must include this as one of your three preferences.

• If you apply after the deadline (January 15) you are far less likely to get a place at one of your preferred schools.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I strongly encourage parents with children due to start primary school in September to get their applications in as soon as they can.”

West Sussex County Council admissions officers are available to help parents through the admissions process.

Parents can telephone 033 301 42903 or email admissions.north@westsussex.gov.uk or admissions.south@westsussex.gov.uk.