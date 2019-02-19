Downlands Community students left delighted after victory at national competition

A select group of students from a Hassocks school triumphed in geography competition.

Six Downlands Community School students took part in the Geographical Association’s WorldWise Quiz which was held at Varndean School in Brighton.

There were many rounds to the quiz including rounds on ‘geography in the news’, OS map trails and fieldwork.

Andie Corcoran, head of geography, was delighted and she praised their students for ‘an outstanding achievement’.

Over 20 teams from ten different schools attended the quiz, with hope of winning.

A spokesman for the school said the competition is renowned for being one of the toughest of its kind.

Previous winners have included students from Lancing College and Brighton College.

Downlands’ phenomenal geographers fought hard and were victorious in coming first and second place, beating schools such as Hurst College and Brighton College.

The team members were year nine students Ben Driver, Ben Wright, year ten students Charlie McGhee, Alexa Rose and Ben Pryse and year 11 student Sam Francis.

For more information about the competition visit the Geographical Association’s website: www.geography.org.uk/WorldWise-Challenge