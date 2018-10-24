‘Flattered’ teacher takes home Mid Sussex award

A teacher from Burgess Hill has recently won the Mid Sussex Radio Teacher of the year award.

Mark Kearleg, assistant head teacher at Thomas Bennett Community College, said: “Winning this award was a genuine surprise and I am very flattered to receive it. It is obviously very great to receive the award but I want to accept it on behalf of all teachers in Sussex.

“We all work very hard and it would be nice to think that all teachers received this sort of recognition.”

Gianni Bianchi, head teacher, said: “Everyone at Thomas Bennet is delighted for Mark to have achieved this award and it is a true recognition of the quality of teaching at our school.”