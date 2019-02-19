Hard-hitting initiative to combat underage drinking rolled out to four West Sussex schools

Students from across Sussex are set for a hard-hitting and interactive lesson on the risks associated with underage drinking.

Alcohol education and awareness programme, ‘Smashed’, will reach a total of 45,000 students from all over the UK this year.

smashed project

From Monday, February 25 to Friday, March 1, Smashed will visit four secondary schools in West Sussex where hundreds of students will watch an award-winning international programme from Collingwood Learning.

The students from Millais School in Horsham, Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing, Thomas Bennett Community College in Crawley and St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham, will then take part in an interactive workshop, where the actors can answer any questions the audience may have.

‘Smashed’, sponsored by Diageo, was developed in consultation with young people and has been designed to engage with pupils in a different way to typical school lessons.

It combines the use of drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Many countries such as the USA, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Nigeria have welcomed ‘Smashed’ into schools and the programme is especially popular with MP’s over Sussex.

MP for Crawley, Henry Smith, said: “Smashed is a fantastic initiative. Students come out of the sessions armed with the facts they need for later life, having participated in an eye-opening workshop on the risks of underage drinking.

“I am delighted that the Smashed project is visiting Crawley this year, and congratulate all the Sussex schools who are taking part.”

The team from Collingwood revealed that 95 per cent of students said they understood more about the dangers of underage drinking than they did before the workshop.

Chris Simes, from Collingwood Learning, said: “The Smashed team are thrilled to be travelling the length and breadth of the UK for another year as we tackle the culture of underage drinking. By combining powerful emotive theatre with engaging interactive workshops, our creative educational performances are making a difference nationwide.

“With Diageo’s support, we are making sure more of the next generation have the confidence and knowledge they need to stand up to peer pressures and understand the risks of alcohol misuse.”