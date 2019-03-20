Haywards Heath primary school awarded for green efforts

A Haywards Heath primary school has been awarded for its efforts in promoting sustainable travel.

Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Beech Hill, Haywards Heath, was awarded a Modeshift Stars National School Travel Award – Bronze Level.

Councillor Stephen Hillier presenting the award to headteacher Mark Sears and some of the children at Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath

The school has introduced many initiatives to promote sustainable travel and reduce car journeys.

Mark Sears, headteacher, commented: “Travel congestion around schools is a problem across the county but I am very proud of the families and staff who have supported our attempt to ease the situation at Northlands Wood Primary Academy.

“We recognise that there is still room for improvement but we will be working with the school community, local residents and local councils to reduce the number of car journeys and promote healthier travel to and from school.”

The award was presented to the school by councillor stephen Hillier. He said: “I’m full of admiration for the work done by the school to win this award.

“All four primary schools in my division suffer from the same problems created at drop-off and pick-up times and Northlands Wood has worked extremely hard to try and overcome the problems that affect them, their children and long-suffering nearby residents.

“If only more parents could allow a little more time for the school run, and be more considerate, everyone would benefit.”

The school is taking part in a Living Streets campaign – WOW – the year round Walk to School Challenge – which rewards children who walk regularly with badges and plan to develop further initiatives this year.

