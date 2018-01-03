Haywards Heath pupils raise cash for defibrillator

Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath held a sponsored walk to raise money to buy a defibrillator for the school and community.

Alison Hastings, SEN assistant at Northlands Wood Primary Academy, said: “The Hearts for Heroes walk was a huge success and raised an incredible £2,700.

“It has allowed us to buy a defibrillator for our school and also one for Warden Park Primary Academy as a gift, who like us, are part of Sussex Learning Trust.

“The children took part in the walk in the summer term in order to raise the money. Any remaining money will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, and this will be in the region of £1,000.”

Headteacher Mark Sears said: “I am continually blown away by the generosity of our families as we strive to support good causes in our community.

“It is clear how committed everyone at NWPA is to making the world a better place to live in and this is lived and breathed in daily life at school.

“Already, in my first term as headteacher here, I am immensely proud to be part of this vibrant school.”