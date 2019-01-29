Job opportunities at schools in West Sussex to be showcased at recruitment fairs

A range of job opportunities at West Sussex are set to be showcased at two recruitment fairs in early February.

Attendees will get the chance to discover more about the wide variety of roles available in schools, in addition to opportunities for teacher training.

As well as teaching, roles in schools include: governor, governing body clerk, business manager, teaching assistant, premises manager, apprentice, learning mentor and technician.

The recruitment fairs are taking place on:

• Saturday February 2, 10am-2pm at the Premier Fontwell Park Racecourse, BN18 0SX

• Saturday February 9, 10am-2pm at Ifield Community College, Crawley, RH11 0DB

Services such as schools, teacher training organisations and apprenticeship providers will be at the fairs on both dates.

They will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information, not only on the wide range of roles available, but to explain the possibilities of developing careers in education for life.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Giving children the best start in life is a key priority for us as a county council, and we are looking for potential employees to help us achieve this.

“If you are interested in starting a new career, then this is a fantastic and informal way to find out more information on the roles available and whether they are right for you.”

For more information about working in schools, visit the council’s website.