Lindfield school’s ambition for ‘outstanding’ rating after successful Ofsted visit

Staff and pupils at Lindfield Primary Academy are pictured with beaming smiles following a recent Ofsted visit.

The village school in School Lane has maintained its ‘good’ rating, with a recommendation for a further inspection to consider its potential for an ‘outstanding’ rating.

I want to thank our pupils, staff, local board members, parents and carers for their ongoing support and contribution. Principal Marcus Still

The Ofsted inspection was the first since the school joined the University of Brighton Academies Trust, sponsored by the University of Brighton, in 2014.

Principal Marcus Still said: “I am delighted that our ‘good’ status has been confirmed, and I appreciate the acknowledgement of our progress towards becoming an ‘outstanding’ school.

“I want to thank our pupils, staff, local board members, parents and carers for their ongoing support and contribution.”

The report said Mr Still led the school with ‘passion and determination’, putting the needs of pupils at the heart of the school’s work.

It said he had created a team of ‘enthusiastic and highly motivated staff’ and that there was a strong ethos of ambition and high expectations within a caring and nurturing environment.

Dr John Smith, chief executive for University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “I am very pleased with this outcome for Lindfield and the whole school community.

“I am confident that Lindfield has the potential to achieve an outstanding rating and look forward to the forthcoming inspection.”

In the Ofsted report, it said the leadership team had maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

It also said the school had demonstrated strong practice and marked improvement in specific areas.

It added: “This may indicate that the school has improved significantly overall. Therefore, I am recommending that the school’s next inspection be a section 5 inspection.”

Inspectors also praised the school for being a ‘welcoming and happy place to be’, underpinned by the school’s values, which include celebration, success, perseverance and respect.

One parent said: “The principal and his team are doing a fabulous job engaging with parents to create an encouraging learning environment.”

