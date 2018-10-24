London Meed Primary surprise pupils with new garden

The children at a Burgess Hill primary school, returned from their summer holiday to discover that their garden area had received a make-over.

Before the children at London Meed left at the end of the last academic year, the pond and garden area with in the schools grounds was starting to look quite sad and derelict.

The school concocted a plan to redecorate the area over the summer to surprise the pupils when they returned in the new academic year.

The pond’s face lift was organised by local charity The Budding Foundation who work locally providing funds to improve the lives of young people.

Charity founder Clive Gravett took an active part in the construction work, together with Eiluned Jones of Thousand Leaf Garden Design who designed and managed project.

The pond was donated by Blagdon Pond Products, with Tates of Sussex supplying the pond pump, paving, compost from their garden centre in Hassocks.

Clive and Eiluned are very pleased with the result and hope it will assist the children’s with nature study etc.

One of the men said: “We will keep in touch with the school to help with the ponds establishment over the coming months.”

Candida Reece, head teacher at London Meed said: “We love our pond, it has made our courtyard a delight for teachers and pupils alike.

“The sound of water is soothing and it has regenerated a previously rather neglected area.

“We really cannot thank Clive and Eiluned enough for their hard work.”