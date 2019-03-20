New sensory room at Haywards Heath primary school unveiled

The school community and invited guests gathered for the opening of the new sensory room at Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath.

Thanks to the generosity of parents, fundraising by the school’s PTFA and a very generous donation from Sussex Police, the school have been able to create a calm and safe environment which is says will be invaluable to all children, but especially those with additional needs who struggle with sensory overload of a busy classroom.

Children (past and present), staff and guests at the sensory room opening

Headteacher Mark Sears said: “We have always been a community school and this further establishes us at the heart of our community.

“This much-needed space will allow our fledglings to rise from ‘The Nest’ with reduced anxiety levels and a better ability to re-engage in their learning.

“I am eternally grateful to all who have made this happen and am delighted to see the way it has brought our school and community closer together.”

READ MORE: Brighton charity brings joy to young people at Haywards Heath mental health hospital

The new sensory room at Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath

‘Don’t sit at home and be lonely’ urges Mid Sussex councillor