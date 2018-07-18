Ofsted ‘blown away’ by pupils at Burgess Hill special school

“My daughter’s quality of life has rocketed sky high since coming here.”

This was one of many positive comments highlighted by Ofsted in its report after it inspected Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill on June 14.

The special school in Chanctonbury Road continues to be ‘good’ and inspectors said they were ‘blown away’ by its pupils and enthusiasm.

Headteacher Adam Rowland said the school was ‘delighted’: “Woodlands Meed is delighted with the recent Ofsted inspection that highlighted all pupils enjoy their learning choices, were confident and engaged and proud of their work.”

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors, said it was a report the school ‘can be proud of’.

She added: “The tremendous team work, commitment and care of the leaders and staff at the school to ensure all pupils make good progress, both academically and personally, just shines through this report.”

The visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be ‘good’ in March 2014.

The report said the leadership team had maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

It also said pupils were well behaved, polite and thoughtful, and respectful towards each other.

It added: “Pupils feel that staff help them to achieve more than they expected of themselves. In the words of one of your pupils, ‘Staff are pushing pupils in the right direction.’”

Anna Hull, fundraiser for Woodlands Meed School, said she was also ‘delighted’ and added: “We are very grateful for opportunities to share what a unique place Woodlands Meed is. Our local supporters make a significant contribution on our success.

“From putting on our own events like our Afternoon Tea Music Concert for parents, carers and supporters to events like last week’s Proms in the Park.

“Whilst we are thrilled to be one of the local good causes benefiting from the It’s Magic Music Festival, we appreciate the opportunity it gives us to make ourselves known to our local community.

“We were thrilled to be able to show a film throughout the festival made by our college students that has received lots of complimentary feedback.”

