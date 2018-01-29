Oxbridge offers increase by more than 30% at Ardingly College

Ardingly College is celebrating more than a 30 per cent increase in the number of offers for a place at Oxford or Cambridge.

These include pictured students Luca Demetriadi, Caroline Smith, Alec Watson and Ivana Cholakova, next to head of sixth form Georgina Stafford, who are said to be ‘overjoyed’.

Mrs Stafford said: “This builds upon the academic success of Ardingly College and I am delighted for our students.

“They have worked very hard to gain these offers and we wish them all the best of luck with their exams.”