Premier League providing free equipment to schools

Free football kit and equipment is being made available to primary schools, as the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme is open now.

The Premier League Primary Stars programme is a national curriculum-linked education initiative, designed to inspire children to learn, engage and be active.

Currently 101 club community organisations run sessions in their partner schools.

295 primary schools in Sussex have registered to the scheme’s website and 104 schools received either kit or equipment in 2017.

113 schools in Sussex have been involved in Premier League Primary Stars activity since the programme’s inception last year – these sessions have been run by the community teams at Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crawley Town, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

The application window for this years scheme will run until Friday, April 6 and successful applicants will receive their kit or equipment by September 2018.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment scheme gives us the opportunity to provide free resources to primary schools taking part in the programme.

“The kit and equipment includes footballs, floor spots and giant dice to help with active lessons.

“We hope this year’s process will be as successful as last year and that it will encourage teachers who have not yet signed up to the programme to get involved with Premier League Primary Stars.”

Schools should visit www.plprimarystars.com/kit-scheme for details of how to apply for the kit and equipment and how to access the other exciting Premier League Primary Stars resources that are available to them.

