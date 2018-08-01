Pupils at Warninglid Primary School celebrate outstanding SATs results

Year 6 pupils at Warninglid Primary School are celebrating after receiving outstanding SATs results.

The small school, situated in a picturesque location between the villages of Warninglid and Slaugham, is home to 50 children.

Rebecca Gosrani, 34, lives in the village. Her daughter Aria, aged six, is a pupil at the school and her son Neel, aged three, is due to start next September.

Rebecca is also a parent governor at the school.

She told the Middy: “Our results for Year 6 are 20 per cent above national average and we had a high percentage working at ‘greater depth’ in reading and grammar. We are very proud of what the children achieved this year.”

