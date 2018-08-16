Record haul of A-level results at Ardingly College

Ardingly College’s A-level and IB students are celebrating a record haul of top grades.

Rising to the challenge of tougher A-level exams this year, over half the cohort gained at least one A* or the equivalent grade 7 in the IB Diploma.

A-level success at Ardignly College

Even more remarkably, a third of the A Level and IB cohort achieved a full sweep of A* or A grades.

In the IB Diploma, Ardingly students achieved an average grade of 39 points against a worldwide average of 30.

At the top end, 18 students achieved 40+ points (equivalent to A*A*A at A Level).

Another 18 students achieved all A*s and As, or Distinctions in the Pre-U qualification.

Proving clearly that girls can achieve their full academic potential in a co-educational environment, the girls at Ardingly delivered truly stellar grades: 35% A*s and 75% A*s or As.

The 2018 results consolidate the growing academic pedigree of Ardingly College.

Headmaster Ben Figgis identified the College’s ability to teach across the ability range as the key to success: “Ardingly has an excellent track record in helping students raise their grades from Cs to Bs and Bs to As. This year we have also made a real impact at the top end, increasing A*s from 18% to 27% and showing that Ardingly can add value for every student at the top, middle and lower end of the cohort.

“Congratulations also to our first BTEC students, for whom the BTEC has been an ideal 6th Form course and route to university. Local students Lizzie Aronson and Alice Southwood topped our BTEC cohort, achieving Double Distinction and Double Starred Distinction respectively.”