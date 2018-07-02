School Prom celebrations for Hassocks Students

Students have celebrated the end of their school journey at the annual prom.

More than 200 year 11 students from Downlands Community School in Hassocks enjoyed a three course meal before dancing the evening away under the stars at Plumpton Racecourse.

Headteacher Mark Wignall has been at the school for almost 25 years having started as a PE teacher there.

Mr Wignall said: “Prom this year was very special. The venue was beautiful, the company were fantastic and the students were amazing.

“It was a fitting end to their five year Downlands journey and the end of this phase in their lives. We wish our students the very best for the future.”

The 15 and 16 year olds used their imaginations when it came to making an entrance, arriving in Bentleys, Porches, a police car, and a Ferrari.

Two of the boys, Billy Stithos Wells and Will Horn, arrived on a tandem bike wearing their tuxedos.

In total, 40 teachers, teaching assistants and administrative staff attended the celebrations which were held in a marquee decked out with bunting, lanterns and balloons.

Achievement leader, Mark Hunnable, made a speech during the evening.

Mr Hunnable’s role is to help the students fulfil their potential and help them to cope with the demands of their final year.

The prom marked the end of a six week GCSE season with some students sitting 25 exams in that time.