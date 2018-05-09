Special school teams up with council to work on study

The headteacher and governors of Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill have met with West Sussex County Council to start work on a feasibility study.

The study is to find the best option to provide appropriate facilities for children at the school and college in Chanctonbury Road.

The council and governors have agreed that the feasibility study will consider three options; an extension to the school building on the existing school site; the construction of a new stand-alone building on the existing school site and construction of a new building on the existing Woodlands Meed College site.

The feasibility study will look at the viability of each option to meet the children’s and young people’s needs in line with Department for Education guidelines.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the county council, said: “We remain absolutely committed to finding the best option open to us for children and young people attending Woodlands Meed which will meet their education and specific learning needs not just now but in the future.

“We are committed to working with Woodlands Meed’s governors and management team to deliver the best available solution to the ongoing issues of creating a better learning environment.”

Chair of governors Marion Wilcock said: “We are pleased that we have already been able to make positive progress in this feasibility study and both governors and council are committed to maintaining this momentum.

“We will continue to work with council officers to deliver the feasibility study at the earliest opportunity.

“Our pupils have a wide spectrum of needs and we welcome the council’s commitment to the need to deliver the best education provision which meets these needs, not just today but also into the future.”

The feasibility study is due to be completed in the early summer.