St Peter’s Primary pupils’ explosive library display

An Ardingly school set its pupils a bright half term task and they did not disappoint.

The children at St Peter’s Primary School, together with St Peter’s Preschool, were asked to create their own pieces of firework art.

St Peter's Firework display

Their bright and colourful creations are currently on display at Haywards Heath library titled as ‘Ardingly Sparkles’.

There is a huge range of designs, such as firework rockets made from toilet rolls and Catherine wheels made from paper plates.

Sarah Moore, one of a team of parents who helped create the display, said: “We were impressed by the wide variety of different art and craft made by the children.

“It was an activity that clearly appealed to children of all different ages. It was lovely for the village primary school and preschool to work together on the glitter-filled project, and the children have since enjoyed seeing their bright artwork on display.”

